Cheryl Beck who is on Twitter @cabeck1961 [6] was an Illuminati bloodline "expendable" which meant she was subjected to even more abuse than the bloodline hierarchy children. Here she is giving the "in the presence of the master" hand positioning...

Cherel and her sister have written a book

Cheryl and Lynn Hersha Secret Weapons : Two Sisters’ Terrifying True Story of Sex, Spies and Sabotage [3] Unfortunately I cannot give a summary, as I have bought the book twice, one physical copy which I cannot find, and one digital but my Kindle app is playing up. The book contains some of the two sisters MKUltra experiences only, not satanic ritual abuse life at home. Here however is an interview with Cheryl.

NorthWestLibertyNews The World is Controlled by a Global, Luciferian Network [4a] [updated 2022 Jun 19 The original you tube video was deleted, so it is replaced by rumble video. ] Cheryl Beck is a “bloodline” family survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse, MK Ultra and Child-Trafficking.

Descendants of Adam via Cain, Satan impregnated Eve to give Cain

UK Royal Family

Lies in bloodlines

Soros Highest in Rockefellers

Gematria- priest, banker etc

Trauma to dissociate, then programming

Project Often

Project Paperclip

Nazis coming from S.America

Illuminati abuse their own children as they have pedophile alters

She was also trafficked "below" ie underground at Disneyland, Ca. "One of their tunnels led into a tall building that must've been OTO or Golden Dawn. It had a literal pyramid without a capstone on it that was about 15-20 ft. tall. Awful "Bastet", Egyptian Cat Goddess ritual" These pictures that Cheryl has drawn are available on Evidence of Extreme Abuse [2]

Another video Interview from Cheryl... Updated 2022 Jul 17 replacement for previous victuraslibertas you tube video below. thankyou to Lifting the wool who also has excellent blog https://liftingthewool.wordpress.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/QExixWEIiHze/ Mirror: Cheryl Hersha Lived the Real Life Pedogate - Part 1 of 3 [7] https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYiUfl2x6hr4/ Mirror: Cheryl Hersha Lived the Real Life Pedogate - Part 2 of 3 [8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/MnpAEJe4Uhq4/ Mirror: Cheryl Hersha Lived the Real Life Pedogate - Part 3 of 3 [9] Previous [5] 2018 Mar You Tube Victuruslibertas #Illuminati #Whistleblower #SRA Survivor Cheryl Hersha Interview, VL Reloaded W/ Jim & Angie or watch on Invidio [5a] WARNING - Extremely Graphic Discussion, Viewer Discretion advised. MKUltra/Monarch Program in 1965, as her paternal step-grandfather was OSS as it morphed into the CIA, was her father's "Handler", and had him sign the two girls up for the program. Details of some of their harrowing ordeals under MKUltra were documented in the book, Secret Weapons: Two Sisters' Terrifying True Story of Sex, Spies and Sabotage, by Cheryl and Lynn Hersha, with Dale Griffis, PhD and Ted Schwarz. New Horizon Press. 2001. Cheryl says she now understands that President Trump was using the Luciferian hand signs and symbolism against the Deep State, and he is NOT one of them. True to known programming breakdown, the siblings began remembering a sinister and evil upbringing in 1996, as memories and alters holding memories began to surface. The more they talked to each other, the more they remembered. Cheryl is now fully integrated and healed from the psychological, emotional and spiritual, wounds from the first traumatic 18 yrs of her life. However, the physical damage has left her permanently disabled and 7 years past her prognosis with a rare neurological disorder. Cheryl is a born-again Christian, was married for 28 years, is a mother of four adult children, and is a Retired RN living in the Southwest. Cheryl was active in the survivor communities of both MKUltra and Satanic Ritual Abuse, until her health plummeted; she has written under her pen name: C.A.Beck for decades. Cheryl has been compelled to speak out once again "for the innocents who cannot speak", since Wikileaks broke the Pedogate story; the same life she lived in the 1960s and 70s, when trafficked by both her Family and the CIA. Due to security sensitive careers some of her children have, she regrets she cannot show her face for interviews, as requested by their employers.

handkerchief at start about 5 mins

Operation Mockingbird (not Project MB)

Handkerchiefs: collect virgin blood, or blood/semen from abuse (male - sodomy)

c. 30 mins Illuminati are all multiples

c.38 mins Watch JZ, Beyonce, Katy Perry, TaylorSwift

Olympics Katy Perry Rise

43 mins: Freemasons learn Lucifer is god at 33rd degree, Choose the way of the Priest or the Throne. Priest will continue deep occult studies. Throne chooses business/political path.

49 mins Hillary empress level illuminati witch, bloodshed, more bloodshed higher level

1hr01 ruled from underground, and Obamacare has RFID chip

