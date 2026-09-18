This blog was intended as a copy / archive on substack a few years ago, of my old wordpress blog cathyfoxblog / foxblog1.
Quite a few people still newly subscribe to it, as it probably is the easiest to find. if you want to be kept up to date with my work, please update your subscription. My current blog is foxblog3 Blog 2021- present foxblog3 and Newsletter
These are my current links followed by some older blogs
foxblog My Links on own.page/foxblog
foxblog3 Substack Blog 2021- present foxblog3 and Newsletter
Telegram foxblog Channel foxblog channel
Scarlet Sage (Truth about Trolls) Scarlet Sage
Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy
Twitter https://twitter.com/foxblog3
foxblog @gmx.com
Old Blogs
foxblog5 old word symbolism blog dec 2024 - jun 2026 foxblog5
foxblog4 wordpress old symbolism blog <2024 foxblog4
foxblog2 old wordpress symbolism blog 2023 foxblog2
foxblog1 old but gold wordpress blog 2012-2022 foxblog1
foxblog1Substack (archive of foxblog1) foxblog1 WordPress Archive on Substack
ReSeeIt https://resee.it/feed/foxblog3
RSS Feeds
https://foxyfox.substack.com/feed foxblog3 current
https://odysee.com/$/rss/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8 Odysee channel
https://foxblog7.wordpress.com/feed foxblog7 transcripts