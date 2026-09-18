This blog was intended as a copy / archive on substack a few years ago, of my old wordpress blog cathyfoxblog / foxblog1.

Quite a few people still newly subscribe to it, as it probably is the easiest to find. if you want to be kept up to date with my work, please update your subscription. My current blog is foxblog3 Blog 2021- present foxblog3 and Newsletter

These are my current links followed by some older blogs



RSS Feeds