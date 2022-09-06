Cathy Fox Blog Wordpress Archive on Substack

UT 10 Lost Daughter - Mind Controlled by Cults?
RE: Lost Daughter
  
The Fox Blog

August 2022

Anneke Lucas 2 - A Child Pimped to the Globalist Psychopaths
Anneke is an amazing survivor and deserves the utmost respect for enduring and overcoming what she went through at the hands of the Belgian part of the…
  
The Fox Blog
Caylen Hartwell
Caylen Hartwell was interviewed by Emma on her podcast/radio/video.
  
The Fox Blog
Luciferian Baby Roast Affidavit
I include an "Introduction" to this post which I have put at the end so as to least distract from this post as possible.
  
The Fox Blog
How I Fought To Ban Child Sacrifice In Uganda
As this was on youtube and hence publically insecure as it is subject to googles evil whim as to whether it remains viewable I have transferred it to…
  
The Fox Blog
Portsmouth 5 - Cosham, Sofie's Story
Time and time again I get told stories of social services targeting those who have been abused and targeting their children.
  
The Fox Blog
Covid Resources 3 - Healing from Vaccine Effects
Far from being "safe and effective" the experimental mRNA gene therapy has proven unsafe and ineffective, or some would say dangerous and useless for…
  
The Fox Blog
Justin Trudeau Pedophile
Justins $2 Million payout to Statutory Rape Victim
  
The Fox Blog
Covid Resources 2 - Doctors and Other Specialists
I have compiled a list of medical Doctors, other specialists and organisations that appear to search for the truth and try and tell the truth as they…
  
The Fox Blog

July 2022

Covid Resources 1 - Mask Madness
Mask Articles, Memes, Photos and some vids clips
  
The Fox Blog
The Rape of Britain
Many people are not interested in hearing what Tommy Robinson has to say.
  
The Fox Blog
