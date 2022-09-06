Cathy Fox Blog Wordpress Archive on Substack
Substack Archive of cathy fox blog Wordpress site
This is a substack archive of my old wordpress site, as it has now very nearly reached its limit allowed.
Sep 6, 2022
•
foxblog1 cathyfoxblog archive
10
UT 10 Lost Daughter - Mind Controlled by Cults?
RE: Lost Daughter
Sep 2, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
10
August 2022
Anneke Lucas 2 - A Child Pimped to the Globalist Psychopaths
Anneke is an amazing survivor and deserves the utmost respect for enduring and overcoming what she went through at the hands of the Belgian part of the…
Aug 31, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
4
Caylen Hartwell
Caylen Hartwell was interviewed by Emma on her podcast/radio/video.
Aug 30, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
1
Luciferian Baby Roast Affidavit
I include an "Introduction" to this post which I have put at the end so as to least distract from this post as possible.
Aug 22, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
5
How I Fought To Ban Child Sacrifice In Uganda
As this was on youtube and hence publically insecure as it is subject to googles evil whim as to whether it remains viewable I have transferred it to…
Aug 19, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
Portsmouth 5 - Cosham, Sofie's Story
Time and time again I get told stories of social services targeting those who have been abused and targeting their children.
Aug 17, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
1
Covid Resources 3 - Healing from Vaccine Effects
Far from being "safe and effective" the experimental mRNA gene therapy has proven unsafe and ineffective, or some would say dangerous and useless for…
Aug 14, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
Justin Trudeau Pedophile
Justins $2 Million payout to Statutory Rape Victim
Aug 12, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
1
Covid Resources 2 - Doctors and Other Specialists
I have compiled a list of medical Doctors, other specialists and organisations that appear to search for the truth and try and tell the truth as they…
Aug 2, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
1
July 2022
Covid Resources 1 - Mask Madness
Mask Articles, Memes, Photos and some vids clips
Jul 31, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
The Rape of Britain
Many people are not interested in hearing what Tommy Robinson has to say.
Jul 27, 2022
•
The Fox Blog
